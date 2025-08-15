AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.30% of AxoGen worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3,884.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AxoGen

In related news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $224,694.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,345 shares in the company, valued at $171,864. This represents a 56.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of AXGN opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.55 million, a PE ratio of -148.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXGN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

