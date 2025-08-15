Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz SE raised its position in shares of Baidu by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 10,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Baidu by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Baidu by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 9,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $88.73 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

