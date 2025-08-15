Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 69.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,085 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 26.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BITF stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $708.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BITF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

