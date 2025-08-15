BLDP FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Glen now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLDP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.51.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 409.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 125.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 108.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

