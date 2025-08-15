BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,532 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in BorgWarner by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 62,401 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $5,104,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $6,027,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in BorgWarner by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 5,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,359.45. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $589,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 234,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,112.40. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $892,175 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

