Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 332.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in BOX by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other BOX news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 530,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,920. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $174,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,573.04. The trade was a 25.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,504 shares of company stock worth $3,363,371 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

BOX Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.96. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.77 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

