Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Brinker International from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.41.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $157.83 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $65.26 and a one year high of $192.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.40.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 211.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 24.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,236,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,993,000 after purchasing an additional 240,870 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 86.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,091,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,865,000 after purchasing an additional 506,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3,277.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,615,000 after purchasing an additional 958,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 967,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,896 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.