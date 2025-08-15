Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average of $158.40. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $65.26 and a 12 month high of $192.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. Brinker International had a return on equity of 211.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Brinker International by 24.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,236,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,993,000 after acquiring an additional 240,870 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 86.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,091,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,865,000 after buying an additional 506,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3,277.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,615,000 after buying an additional 958,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 967,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after buying an additional 46,896 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

