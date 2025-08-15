Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Bunge Global by 232.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 588.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 target price on shares of Bunge Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE BG opened at $82.11 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.