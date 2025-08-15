C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 748,661 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 784,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,292,000 after acquiring an additional 463,216 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7,706.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,578,000 after acquiring an additional 449,034 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 705,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after acquiring an additional 305,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 374,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,739,000 after acquiring an additional 297,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $121.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.13. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $746,115.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.