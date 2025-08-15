Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

CZR opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.40. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

