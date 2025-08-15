Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 172.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 126.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $126.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

