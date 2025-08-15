Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPT. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $131.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

