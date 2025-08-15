Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $62,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Carlyle Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlyle Group by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carlyle Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at $48,381,568.65. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.94%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

