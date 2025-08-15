CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,465,000 after acquiring an additional 634,390 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 8,675.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after acquiring an additional 509,952 shares during the period. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,612,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,061,000.

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. The trade was a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

KMX stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

