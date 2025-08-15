CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,491,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $510,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 644.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

CCCS opened at $9.64 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 482.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,825.15. The trade was a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,683.66. This trade represents a 88.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 120,005,302 shares of company stock worth $1,137,051,748 in the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

