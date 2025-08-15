Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Set at $47.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) has been given a $47.00 target price by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Celanese from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Get Celanese alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CE

Celanese Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.53. 585,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,377. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Celanese has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. The trade was a 10.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 73.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 55.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.