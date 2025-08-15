Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 450,914 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,059,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after acquiring an additional 258,245 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,834,000 after acquiring an additional 230,113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Century Communities by 660.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 175,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 806.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 113,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.41. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.