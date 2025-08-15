Cetera Investment Advisers Has $683,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPA – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSPA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF during the first quarter worth about $638,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF by 76.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF Price Performance

RSPA stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.86 million and a P/E ratio of 20.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (RSPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection RSPA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.