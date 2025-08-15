Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 639 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Shares of DCI opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

