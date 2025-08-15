Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 89,926 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $67,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,795,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,861 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after buying an additional 861,882 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,066,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,384,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,723.10. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of AHR opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -183.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -454.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W upgraded American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

