Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $67,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.81.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 2.0%

CMC opened at $57.17 on Friday. Commercial Metals Company has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 184.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.26%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

