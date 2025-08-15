Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $61,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $61,159,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 898,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,017,000 after buying an additional 357,687 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12,165.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after buying an additional 308,038 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 394.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after buying an additional 250,145 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $129.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29.

Insider Activity

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,216. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,730.40. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.