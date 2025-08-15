Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $62,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,174,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,701,000 after purchasing an additional 844,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OGE Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,562,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,933,000 after acquiring an additional 807,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OGE Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,913,000 after acquiring an additional 121,446 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,470,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,429,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $741.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

