Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,793 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 698,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $66,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,978,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,638,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,484,000 after acquiring an additional 632,718 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,646,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after acquiring an additional 241,326 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 340,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,999,000 after acquiring an additional 151,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 134.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 247,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 141,904 shares in the last quarter.

In other Champion Homes news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $198,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,825.04. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SKY opened at $73.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $701.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Homes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates raised Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

