Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 33,549 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,581,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $67,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

NYSE NCLH opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

