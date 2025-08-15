Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,544 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $63,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Light & Wonder by 4,783.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 3,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $88.12 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.29 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Antonia Korsanos acquired 8,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.05 per share, for a total transaction of $645,603.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,340.75. This trade represents a 54.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamie Odell acquired 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $652,152.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,152.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,688 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.