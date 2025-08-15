Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,544 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $63,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Light & Wonder by 4,783.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 3,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.
Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $88.12 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.29 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Light & Wonder news, Director Antonia Korsanos acquired 8,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.05 per share, for a total transaction of $645,603.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,340.75. This trade represents a 54.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamie Odell acquired 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $652,152.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,152.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,688 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.
