Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 904,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,663 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $71,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52-week low of $58.32 and a 52-week high of $89.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

