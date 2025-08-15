Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of CNX Resources worth $62,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE CNX opened at $28.71 on Friday. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

