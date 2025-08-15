Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $69,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,456,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 308,637 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 153,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,417.60. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AM stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.97. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

