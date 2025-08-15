Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $61.75 Million Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.16% of FirstCash worth $61,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth $232,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 20.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 211,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth $357,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $510,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,737.33. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $807,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,237.76. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average is $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.68. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $141.56.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.42 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 target price on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCFS

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.