Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $61.92 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $61,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 50.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 12.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $308.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.32 and a fifty-two week high of $405.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the sale, the director owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,236.80. The trade was a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

