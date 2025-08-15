Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $62.82 Million Stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Masimo worth $62,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Masimo by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Masimo by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Masimo Trading Down 2.6%

MASI stock opened at $151.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.21. Masimo Corporation has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $194.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.44 and a 200-day moving average of $164.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.65 million. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,244.20. This trade represents a 167.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.