Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $62.88 Million Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050,788 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $62,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,092,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $959,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $144,030,000. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 8,486,109 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $112,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,199,174 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 89,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

RIVN opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $1,097,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,780,584.96. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

