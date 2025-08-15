Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $67.04 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $67,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,480,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 138.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 30.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.9%

CWST stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.05 and a 12 month high of $121.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $465.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.01 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.