Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Littelfuse worth $61,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,895,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 441,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 357,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total transaction of $576,635.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,640.30. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $256.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $275.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.50.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

