Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,011,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $62,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 650.0% in the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 52,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 29,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $130.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Johnson Rice lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

