Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $71,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMS. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $139.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.79. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $166.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

