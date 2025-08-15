Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $62,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $170.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day moving average is $160.94. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a fifty-two week low of $127.86 and a fifty-two week high of $187.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Announces Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $474.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

