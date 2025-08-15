Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Franco-Nevada worth $67,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,100,000 after buying an additional 1,650,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,106,000 after buying an additional 711,591 shares during the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,857,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,286,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,069,000 after buying an additional 400,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,664,000 after buying an additional 391,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $177.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.51. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $180.98.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

