Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,131,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $62,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $144,799,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 814.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,267,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after buying an additional 2,019,295 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,409,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,012,000 after buying an additional 1,443,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,185,000 after buying an additional 1,273,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $32,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

