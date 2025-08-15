Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $64,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,443,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,394 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,218,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,068,000 after acquiring an additional 612,395 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fortis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,192,000 after purchasing an additional 604,615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $22,869,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,265,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,227,000 after purchasing an additional 542,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Fortis has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4448 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

