Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,385 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $70,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 281.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 202.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,543.28. The trade was a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE RYAN opened at $59.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.77. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.