Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,861 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,861 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Commerce Bancshares worth $64,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,751 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 37,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $61.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

