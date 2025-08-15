Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,208 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,208 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $61,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105,418 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $202.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.14.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

