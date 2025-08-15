Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,669 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,669 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $67,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 937,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,473,000 after buying an additional 280,700 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 326,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE MGM opened at $36.36 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGM

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.