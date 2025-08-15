Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,596 Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $69,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,001.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $80.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

