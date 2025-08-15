Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,608 Shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 686,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $69,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEX opened at $97.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.74. Kirby Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $132.21.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $855.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

