Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 62,200 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $62,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
