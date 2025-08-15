Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 646 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $68,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,184,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,483,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,755 shares during the last quarter. Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,658,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,248,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $36.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 11.79 and a quick ratio of 11.79. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

